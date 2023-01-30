English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 31.1% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Floorings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 31.1% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 598.95% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Mayur Floorings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.870.561.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.870.561.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.320.300.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.080.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.120.15
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.230.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.09-0.030.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.09-0.030.04
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.06-0.050.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.06-0.050.01
    Tax0.00--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.06-0.050.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.06-0.050.01
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.110.02
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.110.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.12-0.110.02
    Diluted EPS0.12-0.110.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited