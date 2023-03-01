 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 31.1% Y-o-Y

Mar 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayur Floorings are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 31.1% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 598.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Mayur Floorings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.87 0.56 1.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.87 0.56 1.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.32 0.30 0.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.08 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.12 0.15
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.23 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 -0.03 0.04
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 -0.03 0.04
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 -0.05 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 -0.05 0.01
Tax 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 -0.05 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 -0.05 0.01
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -0.11 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.11 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -0.11 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.11 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
