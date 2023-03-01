Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 31.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 31.1% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 598.84% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.