Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, down 27.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in December 2021 down 27.19% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Mayur Floorings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 8.89 on January 31, 2022 (BSE)