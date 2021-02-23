Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 25.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2020 up 25.52% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 74.56% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Mayur Floorings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.