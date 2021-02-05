Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 25.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2020 up 25.52% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 74.56% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Mayur Floorings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 3.55 on January 21, 2021 (BSE)