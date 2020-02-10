Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore, up 44.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore in December 2019 up 44.59% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019 up 5.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

Mayur Floorings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2018.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 4.72 on February 06, 2020 (BSE)