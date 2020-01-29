Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore, up 44.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore in December 2019 up 44.59% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019 up 5.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

Mayur Floorings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2018.