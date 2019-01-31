Mayur Floorings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 72.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2018 up 72.56% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 40% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Mayur Floorings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Mayur Floorings shares closed at 6.35 on December 27, 2018 (BSE)