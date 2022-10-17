 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 26.95% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayukh Dealtrade are:Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 62.13% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 61.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.
Mayukh Dealtrad EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2021. Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 8.05 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.94% returns over the last 6 months and -81.97% over the last 12 months.
Mayukh Dealtrade
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.420.250.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.420.250.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.200.120.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-0.13-0.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.050.05
Depreciation0.010.020.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.100.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.090.35
Other Income0.000.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.090.35
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.090.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.130.090.35
Tax0.030.020.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.060.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.060.26
Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.100.80
Diluted EPS0.150.100.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.150.100.80
Diluted EPS0.150.100.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mayukh Dealtrad #Mayukh Dealtrade #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Oct 17, 2022 02:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.