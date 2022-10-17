Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 26.95% Y-o-Y
October 17, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayukh Dealtrade are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 62.13% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 61.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.
Mayukh Dealtrad EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2021.
|Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 8.05 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.94% returns over the last 6 months and -81.97% over the last 12 months.
|Mayukh Dealtrade
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.25
|0.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.25
|0.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|0.12
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.13
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.10
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.09
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.09
|0.35
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.09
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|0.09
|0.35
|Tax
|0.03
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|0.06
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|0.06
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.10
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.10
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.10
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.10
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited