Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 68.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in September 2021 up 68.28% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 up 392.12% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021 up 350% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

Mayukh Dealtrad EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 48.75 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 259.78% returns over the last 6 months and 773.66% over the last 12 months.