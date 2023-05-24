Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 265.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in March 2023 up 265.3% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 118.54% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Mayukh Dealtrad EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 10.05 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.61% returns over the last 6 months and -19.60% over the last 12 months.