Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 52.29% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayukh Dealtrade are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 52.29% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 259.77% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 190.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 11.11 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.83% returns over the last 6 months and -41.37% over the last 12 months.

Mayukh Dealtrade
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 0.20 0.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.20 0.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 0.24 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 0.08 -0.14
Power & Fuel 0.01 -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.08 0.06
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.09 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.33 0.33
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.32 -0.32 0.33
Interest 0.02 0.00 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 -0.33 0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 -0.33 0.28
Tax -- -- 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.33 -0.33 0.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.33 -0.33 0.21
Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.51 0.65
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.51 0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.51 0.65
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.51 0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 02, 2022
