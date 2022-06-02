Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 52.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 52.29% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 259.77% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 190.91% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 11.11 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.83% returns over the last 6 months and -41.37% over the last 12 months.