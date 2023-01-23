Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 259.26% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.73 0.42 0.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.73 0.42 0.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.32 0.20 0.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 -0.06 0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.08 0.06 0.08 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.16 0.08 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.13 -0.33 Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.13 -0.32 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.28 0.13 -0.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.28 0.13 -0.33 Tax 0.07 0.03 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.21 0.10 -0.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.21 0.10 -0.33 Equity Share Capital 3.20 3.20 3.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 0.15 -0.51 Diluted EPS 0.33 0.15 -0.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.33 0.15 -0.51 Diluted EPS 0.33 0.15 -0.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited