Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 259.26% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mayukh Dealtrade are:Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 259.26% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 up 164.22% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 203.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
Mayukh Dealtrad EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021.
|Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 10.90 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and -48.83% over the last 12 months.
|Mayukh Dealtrade
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.73
|0.42
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.73
|0.42
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.32
|0.20
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|-0.06
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.06
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.13
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.13
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.13
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|0.13
|-0.33
|Tax
|0.07
|0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.10
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.10
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|0.15
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|0.15
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|0.15
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.33
|0.15
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited