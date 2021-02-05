Mayukh Dealtrad Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 1049.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 1049.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 1213.16% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 1300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Mayukh Dealtrad EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 15.90 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.85% returns over the last 6 months and 59.48% over the last 12 months.