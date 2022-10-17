Mayukh Dealtrad Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 26.95% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 56.82% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

Mayukh Dealtrad EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.