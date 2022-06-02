 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mayukh Dealtrad Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 51.93% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mayukh Dealtrade are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 51.93% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 305.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 203.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 11.11 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.83% returns over the last 6 months and -41.37% over the last 12 months.

Mayukh Dealtrade
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 0.21 0.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.21 0.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 0.29 0.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.08 -0.14
Power & Fuel 0.01 -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.09 0.06
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.37 0.28
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.37 0.28
Interest 0.02 0.00 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 -0.37 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 -0.37 0.23
Tax -- -- 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.33 -0.37 0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.33 -0.37 0.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.33 -0.37 0.16
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.20 3.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.58 0.50
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.58 0.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.58 0.50
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.58 0.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
