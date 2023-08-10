Mayukh Dealtrad Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 111.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in June 2023 up 111.95% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.38% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Mayukh Dealtrad EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 12.64 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 32.91% over the last 12 months.