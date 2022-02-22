Mayukh Dealtrad Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 46.66% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mayukh Dealtrade are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 46.66% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 down 321.22% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 241.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.
Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 14.80 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -63.50% returns over the last 6 months and 57.78% over the last 12 months.
|Mayukh Dealtrade
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.29
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.35
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|0.35
|Tax
|--
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|0.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.37
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|3.20
|3.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited