Mayukh Dealtrad Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 46.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 46.66% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 down 321.22% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 241.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Mayukh Dealtrad shares closed at 14.80 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -63.50% returns over the last 6 months and 57.78% over the last 12 months.