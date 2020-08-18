Maximus Interna Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, down 22.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in June 2020 down 22.47% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020 up 878.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020 up 78.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019.

Maximus Interna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2019.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 94.00 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 129.27% over the last 12 months.