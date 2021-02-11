Maximus Interna Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 52.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in December 2020 up 52.45% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 67.08% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 31.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

Maximus Interna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 120.35 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.68% returns over the last 6 months and 85.30% over the last 12 months.