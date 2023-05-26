Maximus Interna Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.97 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.97 crore in March 2023 up 31.12% from Rs. 19.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 up 8.56% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 4.13% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2022.

Maximus Interna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2022.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 14.89 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.61% returns over the last 6 months and 39.16% over the last 12 months.