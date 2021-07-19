Maximaa Systems Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 100.24% Y-o-Y
July 19, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maximaa Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 100.2% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020.
Maximaa Systems shares closed at 1.15 on July 12, 2021 (BSE)
|Maximaa Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.05
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.05
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.00
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.11
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.50
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.09
|-0.49
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.09
|-0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.89
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-2.80
|-0.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-2.80
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-2.80
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.48
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.48
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited