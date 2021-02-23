Maximaa Systems Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 60.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 60.7% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020 down 64.68% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 down 64.56% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2019.

Maximaa Systems shares closed at 1.95 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)