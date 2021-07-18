Maximaa Systems Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 100.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100.21% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 100.19% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Maximaa Systems shares closed at 1.15 on July 12, 2021 (BSE)