Maxheights Standalone September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 0.26 Crore, Down 87.19% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2020 down 87.19% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2020 up 371.54% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2020 up 347.37% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2019.

Maxheights EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Maxheights shares closed at 10.55 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.64% over the last 12 months.