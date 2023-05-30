English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maxheights Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 45.46% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Maxheights shares closed at 83.94 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 250.77% returns over the last 6 months and 571.52% over the last 12 months.

    Maxheights Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.391.371.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.391.371.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.410.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.780.591.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.09
    Depreciation0.070.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.050.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.190.07
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.190.07
    Interest0.490.010.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.240.19-0.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.240.19-0.24
    Tax0.03--0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.270.19-0.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.270.19-0.49
    Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.11-0.32
    Diluted EPS--0.11--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.11-0.32
    Diluted EPS--0.11--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Maxheights #Maxheights Infrastructure #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am