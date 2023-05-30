Maxheights Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 45.46% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Maxheights shares closed at 83.94 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 250.77% returns over the last 6 months and 571.52% over the last 12 months.
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.39
|1.37
|1.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.39
|1.37
|1.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.41
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.78
|0.59
|1.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.19
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.19
|0.07
|Interest
|0.49
|0.01
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.19
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|0.19
|-0.24
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|0.19
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|0.19
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.11
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.11
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.11
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.11
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited