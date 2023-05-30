Maxheights Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 45.46% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Maxheights shares closed at 83.94 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 250.77% returns over the last 6 months and 571.52% over the last 12 months.