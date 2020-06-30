Maxheights Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2020 down 58.71% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 94.06% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 up 10% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

Maxheights shares closed at 11.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.61% over the last 12 months.