Maxheights Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 58.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in March 2020 down 58.71% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 94.06% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 up 10% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
Maxheights shares closed at 11.05 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.61% over the last 12 months.
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.27
|1.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.27
|1.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.76
|0.07
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.76
|-0.07
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.05
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.05
|0.15
|Interest
|0.10
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.02
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.02
|0.04
|Tax
|0.11
|--
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am