    Maxheights Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore, up 152.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore in June 2023 up 152.46% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 338.55% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 238.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    Maxheights shares closed at 55.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.82% returns over the last 6 months

    Maxheights Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.941.391.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.941.391.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.150.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.950.780.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.090.09
    Depreciation0.070.070.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.060.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.570.250.33
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.570.250.33
    Interest0.130.490.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.70-0.240.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.70-0.240.29
    Tax--0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.70-0.270.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.70-0.270.29
    Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.170.19
    Diluted EPS----0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.170.19
    Diluted EPS----0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

