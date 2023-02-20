Maxheights Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.37 1.72 2.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.37 1.72 2.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.41 0.80 7.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.59 0.23 -5.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.09 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.28 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.29 0.83 Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.29 1.37 Interest 0.01 0.29 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.19 0.00 1.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.19 0.00 1.36 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.19 0.00 1.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.19 0.00 1.36 Equity Share Capital 15.61 15.61 15.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 -- 0.87 Diluted EPS 0.11 -- 0.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 -- 0.87 Diluted EPS 0.11 -- 0.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited