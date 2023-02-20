Maxheights Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 86.27% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 84.29% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.
Maxheights EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.
|Maxheights shares closed at 79.85 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 480.73% returns over the last 6 months and 330.46% over the last 12 months.
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.37
|1.72
|2.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.37
|1.72
|2.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.80
|7.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.59
|0.23
|-5.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.28
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.29
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.29
|1.37
|Interest
|0.01
|0.29
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.00
|1.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|0.00
|1.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.19
|0.00
|1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.19
|0.00
|1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|--
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|--
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|--
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|--
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited