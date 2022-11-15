 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maxheights Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 116.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 116.4% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

Maxheights shares closed at 18.07 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.79% returns over the last 12 months.

Maxheights Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.72 1.56 0.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.72 1.56 0.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.86 0.20 1.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 0.80 -1.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.15
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.12 0.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 0.32 -0.09
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.32 0.39
Interest 0.29 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.29 0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.29 0.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.29 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.29 0.37
Minority Interest -- -- -0.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 0.29 0.37
Equity Share Capital 15.61 15.61 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.19 0.28
Diluted EPS -- 0.19 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.19 0.28
Diluted EPS -- 0.19 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Maxheights #Maxheights Infrastructure #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am