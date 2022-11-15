Maxheights Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 116.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 116.4% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

Maxheights shares closed at 18.07 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.79% returns over the last 12 months.