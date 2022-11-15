Maxheights Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 116.4% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 116.4% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.
Maxheights shares closed at 18.07 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.79% returns over the last 12 months.
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.72
|1.56
|0.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.72
|1.56
|0.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.86
|0.20
|1.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|0.80
|-1.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.32
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.32
|0.39
|Interest
|0.29
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.29
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.29
|0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.29
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.29
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|--
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.00
|0.29
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.19
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.19
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.19
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.19
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited