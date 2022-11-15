English
    Maxheights Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore, up 116.4% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 116.4% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100.21% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 23.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

    Maxheights shares closed at 18.07 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.79% returns over the last 12 months.

    Maxheights Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.721.560.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.721.560.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.860.201.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.170.80-1.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.15
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.120.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.32-0.09
    Other Income0.01--0.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.290.320.39
    Interest0.290.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.290.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.290.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.290.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.290.37
    Minority Interest-----0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00--0.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.000.290.37
    Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.190.28
    Diluted EPS--0.190.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.190.28
    Diluted EPS--0.190.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am