    Maxheights Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 77.22% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in March 2023 up 77.22% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 94.58% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 1571.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Maxheights shares closed at 83.94 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 250.77% returns over the last 6 months and 571.52% over the last 12 months.

    Maxheights Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.531.371.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.531.371.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.200.520.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.490.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.09
    Depreciation0.070.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.050.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.060.190.04
    Other Income0.040.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.190.04
    Interest3.350.013.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.250.18-3.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.250.18-3.13
    Tax0.03--0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.280.18-3.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.280.18-3.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.010.01-1.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.270.19-4.95
    Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.460.11-2.17
    Diluted EPS--0.11--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.460.11-2.17
    Diluted EPS--0.11--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    first published: May 30, 2023