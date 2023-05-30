Maxheights Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 77.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in March 2023 up 77.22% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 94.58% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 1571.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Maxheights shares closed at 83.94 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 250.77% returns over the last 6 months and 571.52% over the last 12 months.