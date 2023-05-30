Maxheights Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 77.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in March 2023 up 77.22% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 94.58% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 1571.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
Maxheights shares closed at 83.94 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 250.77% returns over the last 6 months and 571.52% over the last 12 months.
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.53
|1.37
|1.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.53
|1.37
|1.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.20
|0.52
|0.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.49
|0.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|0.19
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.10
|0.19
|0.04
|Interest
|3.35
|0.01
|3.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.25
|0.18
|-3.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.25
|0.18
|-3.13
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.28
|0.18
|-3.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.28
|0.18
|-3.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.01
|0.01
|-1.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.27
|0.19
|-4.95
|Equity Share Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|0.11
|-2.17
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.11
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|0.11
|-2.17
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.11
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited