Maxheights Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022 down 905.11% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Maxheights shares closed at 11.88 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Maxheights Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.43 2.38 2.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.43 2.38 2.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 7.24 1.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.94 -5.85 1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.17 0.13
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.07 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.73 -0.15
Other Income 0.01 0.54 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 1.27 0.08
Interest 3.18 0.02 3.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.13 1.25 -3.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.13 1.25 -3.13
Tax 0.25 -- 0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.38 1.25 -3.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.38 1.25 -3.61
Minority Interest -- -0.11 2.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.57 0.11 0.79
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.95 1.25 -0.49
Equity Share Capital 15.61 15.61 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.17 0.87 -2.31
Diluted EPS -- 0.87 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.17 0.87 -2.31
Diluted EPS -- 0.87 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

