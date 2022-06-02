Maxheights Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022 down 905.11% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Maxheights shares closed at 11.88 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)