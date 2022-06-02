Maxheights Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 36.87% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022 down 905.11% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
Maxheights shares closed at 11.88 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.43
|2.38
|2.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.43
|2.38
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|7.24
|1.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.94
|-5.85
|1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.17
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.73
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.54
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|1.27
|0.08
|Interest
|3.18
|0.02
|3.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.13
|1.25
|-3.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.13
|1.25
|-3.13
|Tax
|0.25
|--
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.38
|1.25
|-3.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.38
|1.25
|-3.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.11
|2.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.57
|0.11
|0.79
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.95
|1.25
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|0.87
|-2.31
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.87
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.17
|0.87
|-2.31
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.87
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited