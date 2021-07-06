MARKET NEWS

Maxheights Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, down 90.19% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in March 2021 down 90.19% from Rs. 23.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 down 33.69% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 95.77% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020.

Maxheights shares closed at 14.75 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.24% returns over the last 6 months and 29.96% over the last 12 months.

Maxheights Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.264.157.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.264.157.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.020.972.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.142.833.95
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.130.120.23
Depreciation0.030.030.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.090.070.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.130.89
Other Income0.230.050.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.181.16
Interest3.210.100.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.130.081.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.130.081.06
Tax0.48----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.610.081.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.610.081.06
Minority Interest3.12-0.02-1.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.790.07-0.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.490.071.06
Equity Share Capital15.6115.6115.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.310.050.01
Diluted EPS----0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.310.050.01
Diluted EPS----0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Maxheights #Maxheights Infrastructure #Results
first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:33 am

