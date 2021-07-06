Maxheights Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, down 90.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in March 2021 down 90.19% from Rs. 23.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 down 33.69% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 95.77% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020.

Maxheights shares closed at 14.75 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.24% returns over the last 6 months and 29.96% over the last 12 months.