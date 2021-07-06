Maxheights Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore, down 90.19% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.26 crore in March 2021 down 90.19% from Rs. 23.08 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 down 33.69% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 95.77% from Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020.
Maxheights shares closed at 14.75 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.24% returns over the last 6 months and 29.96% over the last 12 months.
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.26
|4.15
|7.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.26
|4.15
|7.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.02
|0.97
|2.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.14
|2.83
|3.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.12
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.13
|0.89
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.05
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.18
|1.16
|Interest
|3.21
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.13
|0.08
|1.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.13
|0.08
|1.06
|Tax
|0.48
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.61
|0.08
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.61
|0.08
|1.06
|Minority Interest
|3.12
|-0.02
|-1.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.79
|0.07
|-0.70
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.49
|0.07
|1.06
|Equity Share Capital
|15.61
|15.61
|15.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.31
|0.05
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.31
|0.05
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited