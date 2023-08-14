Maxheights Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore, up 152.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore in June 2023 up 152.46% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 down 342.88% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 251.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Maxheights shares closed at 55.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.82% returns over the last 6 months