Maxheights Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 85.07% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 83.08% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.