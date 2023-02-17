 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maxheights Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maxheights Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 85.07% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 83.08% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

Maxheights Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.37 1.72 2.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.37 1.72 2.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.52 0.86 7.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.49 0.17 -5.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.17
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.28 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.28 0.73
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.29 1.27
Interest 0.01 0.29 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 0.00 1.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.18 0.00 1.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.18 0.00 1.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.18 0.00 1.25
Minority Interest -- -- -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.00 0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.19 0.00 1.25
Equity Share Capital 15.61 15.61 15.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.00 0.87
Diluted EPS 0.11 -- 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.00 0.87
Diluted EPS 0.11 -- 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited