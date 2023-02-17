Maxheights Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 42.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 42.59% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 85.07% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 83.08% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.

Maxheights EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

Maxheights shares closed at 80.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 517.56% returns over the last 6 months and 336.12% over the last 12 months.