Maxheights Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, down 42.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in December 2021 down 42.62% from Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021 up 11675.93% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021 up 519.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Maxheights EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Maxheights shares closed at 18.55 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.47% returns over the last 6 months and 42.04% over the last 12 months.