Max Ventures an Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.82 crore, up 17.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.82 crore in March 2019 up 17.27% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2019 up 175.09% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2019 up 165.12% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2018.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2018.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 42.55 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -38.38% over the last 12 months.