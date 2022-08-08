Max Ventures an Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore in June 2022 down 8.55% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2022 up 349.57% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2022 up 307.29% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2021.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 103.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.99% over the last 12 months.