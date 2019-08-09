Max Ventures an Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in June 2019 up 22.84% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2019 up 919.08% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2019 up 729.03% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2018.

Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2018.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 38.75 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.30% returns over the last 6 months and -36.42% over the last 12 months.