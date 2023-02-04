 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Ventures an Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore in December 2022 up 18.19% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2022 up 430.5% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2022 up 1371.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021. Max Ventures an shares closed at 146.25 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.82% returns over the last 6 months and 25.81% over the last 12 months.
Max Ventures and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.884.624.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.884.624.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.262.472.21
Depreciation0.651.120.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.623.152.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.34-2.12-0.76
Other Income4.784.420.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.122.30-0.52
Interest1.090.970.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.041.34-1.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.041.34-1.32
Tax0.920.31-0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.121.03-1.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.121.03-1.25
Equity Share Capital147.10147.09146.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.07-0.08
Diluted EPS0.280.07-0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.07-0.08
Diluted EPS0.280.07-0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
