Max Ventures an Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore in December 2022 up 18.19% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2022 up 430.5% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2022 up 1371.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.
|Max Ventures an shares closed at 146.25 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.82% returns over the last 6 months and 25.81% over the last 12 months.
|Max Ventures and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.88
|4.62
|4.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.88
|4.62
|4.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|2.47
|2.21
|Depreciation
|0.65
|1.12
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|3.15
|2.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.34
|-2.12
|-0.76
|Other Income
|4.78
|4.42
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.12
|2.30
|-0.52
|Interest
|1.09
|0.97
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.04
|1.34
|-1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.04
|1.34
|-1.32
|Tax
|0.92
|0.31
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.12
|1.03
|-1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.12
|1.03
|-1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|147.10
|147.09
|146.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.07
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.07
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.07
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.07
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited