Max Ventures an Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 7.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in December 2021 down 7.88% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021 down 484.1% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 77.78% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2020.

Max Ventures an shares closed at 117.55 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.82% returns over the last 6 months and 138.44% over the last 12 months.