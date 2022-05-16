English
    Max Ventures an Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore, down 91.21% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.88 crore in March 2022 down 91.21% from Rs. 328.59 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.34 crore in March 2022 up 2382.44% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2022 down 81.59% from Rs. 55.12 crore in March 2021.

    Max Ventures an EPS has increased to Rs. 21.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2021.

    Max Ventures an shares closed at 95.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

    Max Ventures and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.8838.22328.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.8838.22328.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.922.14210.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.5413.48-3.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.993.3115.11
    Depreciation3.493.8012.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.908.3956.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.047.1136.78
    Other Income5.621.465.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.668.5742.13
    Interest4.264.2012.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.404.3729.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.404.3729.84
    Tax-1.311.34-3.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.713.0333.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items322.0858.29--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period325.7861.3233.59
    Minority Interest-6.44-28.63-20.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates319.3432.6912.86
    Equity Share Capital146.95146.86146.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.752.230.88
    Diluted EPS21.642.210.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.752.230.88
    Diluted EPS21.642.210.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
