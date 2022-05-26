Max India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.56 crore in March 2022 up 15.21% from Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 40.99% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2022 down 21.38% from Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2021.

Max India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2021.

Max India shares closed at 69.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE)